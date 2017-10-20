Cedar Springs clinches playoff spot

Lucas Pienton of Cedar Springs returns a free kick against Ottawa Hills

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Cedar Springs Red Hawks scored early and often on Friday night as they qualified for the playoffs with 56-12 win over Ottawa Hills.

The Red Hawks scored on the first play from scrimmage against Ottawa Hills when Ryan Ringler caught the Bengals running back in end zone for a safety. Two plays later Ringler scored on a seven yard run to make it 10 to nothing 28 seconds into the game.

The Red Hawks would add touchdowns Darius Barnett and Gage Gardner to take a 26 to nothing lead after one quarter.

This is the third playoff appearance for Cedar Springs in the last four years.

