Cedar Springs continues rebirth season

ADA, MICH. - With Lowell slipping in the OK-White, seems like Cedar Springs will gladly fill their role at the top of the White.

Winning four of their last five and that one loss, a last second Hail Mary by Grand Rapids Christian.

Next week they have Forest Hills Central but can't get caught looking past Forest Hills Northern tonight.

And they did not, beating the Huskies 44-21.

