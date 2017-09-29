WZZM
Cedar Springs holds off Lowell for upset win

Highlights from Lowell vs. Cedar Springs

Jeff White, WZZM 12:18 AM. EDT September 30, 2017

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - Cedar Springs bounced back from a heart-breaking loss last week to knock off Lowell 28-14 at Red Hawk Stadium on Friday.

The key play came in the fourth quarter. With the Red Hawks hanging on to a 22-14 lead, they faced a 4th and 1 at their own 34 yard line. Ryan Ringler took the handoff 66 yards for the touchdown, and Cedar held on for the victory.

The Red Hawks improve to 4-2 with the win. The Red Arrows are also 4-2 after the loss.

