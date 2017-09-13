Chix offense hitting stride early in 2017

ZEELAND, MICH - Zeeland East coaches expected to be good this season.

With multiple juniors and seniors with already two years of varsity football returning, they knew they would be able to get off to a fast start in 2017, just how fast may have been surprising.

The Chix have started the year 3-0 while averaging 45 points a game and only giving up 7.



For Week 4, they head to Holland to face the undefeated Dutch who have only won 4 or more games in a season four times this millennium.

So the Chix will see this week, in our Game of The Week, where they stand in the early OK-Green season.

