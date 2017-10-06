WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 5 closing alerts
Close

Chix score 50 for third straight week, beating HUC 50-14

Highlights from Zeeland East vs. Unity Christian

Jamal Spencer, WZZM 12:26 AM. EDT October 07, 2017

Zeeland East continued their winning ways with a convincing 50-14 win over the Unity Christian Crusaders in the confines Zeeland Stadium. 

The offense was led by QB Keegan Ensing with 6-8 passing for 65 yards. He also rushed the ball for 166 yards on 17 carries and 3 TDs . RB Josh Fusco added 96 yards rushing on 10 carries and 3 TDs. WR Blake Hildenbrand caught 4 passes for 28 yards.

The defense was led by LB Boone Bonnema with 10 tackles and a blocked punt, DE Daniel Cramer with 7 tackles, and DL Adam Berghorst with 7 tackles.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories