Comstock Park moves to 2-0 with win over Wyoming

(Photo: Lenneman, Roger)

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - The Wyoming Wolves started off strong against Comstock park Thursday night. On the first play from scrimmage Rush Bash took the handoff and blew past the defenders for a long touchdown giving Wyoming an 8-0 lead.

Two touchdown runs from Jo Jo Whitley gave the Panthers the lead they would never relinquish. Comstock Park pulled away for a 36-14 win to improve to 2-0.

Next week Comstock Park opens OK Blue play at home against Coopersville. The Wolves drop to 0-2 and face a tough task next week when they open OK Gold action at Grand Rapids Christian.

© 2017 WZZM-TV