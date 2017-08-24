Coopersville starts strong with big win over Fruitport

FRUITPORT, MICH. - Coopersville used big plays to knock off Fruitport 35-12 to open the 2017 season.

Cayden Schnieder opened the scoring for the Broncos with a 73 run for a 7-0 lead. Coopersville extended the lead to 14 later in the first when Riley Johnson found Owen Syrek on a 47 yard scoring connection.

Fruitport cut the lead to 14-6 on a 46 yard scoring strike from Jakob Carlisle to Ethan Flores. Devin Smith's 1 yard touchdown run gave Coopersville a 22-6 lead at the half.

The teams traded scores in the third quarter. Cooperville extended the lead to 28-6 on a 47 yard pass from Johnson to Connor Hilton. Fruitport cut the lead to 16 on a 12 yard run by Carlisle.

Schynieder's second touchdown run in the fourth for Coopersville wrapped up the scoring.

