Crusaders off to 2-0 start

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Hudsonville Unity Christian had their best season in school history making it to the semi finals.

They were hit with roster turnover this season but they got it done in Week 1 and now head home for an opener against Gaylord.

The Crusaders scored on their first three drives Friday night against the Blue Devils and that set the tempo for their 38-22 win.

