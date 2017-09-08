Dutch off to 3-0 start with upset of Unity Christian

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - The last time the Holland Dutch began the season 3-0?

2011. And then not since 1994 before that.

They have another shot at it this year, they just have to beat the Division 4 semifinalists Friday night, Unity Christian.

The Crusaders broke out to 14-0 lead before the Dutch got on the board with a deep pass from Isaac Cassel to Calvin Tinney.

After that the Dutch tie it up at 30 and then win it in overtime 36-30.

© 2017 WZZM-TV