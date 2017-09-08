Eagles soar over Wyoming, 65-8

Quan Murray (11) joins the Grand Rapids Christian huddle after recovering a fumble and scoring a touchdown in the second half of a big 65-8 win over Wyoming on Friday, Sept. 8. (Photo: Matt Gard)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Eagles of Grand Rapids Christian are off to their second consecutive 3-0 start after stomping Wyoming at home on Friday, Sept. 8.

Christian was led by Tyrell Allen who had a multi-touchdown game. His score in the 4th quarter gave Christian a 62-8 lead. They would eventually go on to win 65-8.

Another star of the second half was Quan Murray who recovered a fumble on one drive and on the very next drive scored a big touchdown.

Grand Rapids Christian will play South Christian at East Kentwood's stadium next week while Wyoming will return home in hopes of snapping their 0-3 start with a game against Wayland Union.

