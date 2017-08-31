East Grand Rapids pulls away to beat Forest Hills Northern

East Grand Rapids jumped out to an early lead to beat Forest Hills Northern Thursday Night. Connor Davis opened the scoring with a 35 yard run. Quarterback Mike Malewitz 45 yard scoring run made it 14-0 in the first quarter.
The Huskies went to the air to cut the lead to seven as Xavier Webster found Will Hawkins for a score. They cut the deficit to 24-20 in the third quarter on a Webster to Ian Rampersad score.
The Pioneers pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 38-20.
Malewitz lead East Grand Rapids with two rushing scores and a toucdown pass to Connor Davis. Davis also had a touchdown run.
Will Hawkins caught two touchdown passes for Forest Hills Northern.
Next week the 2-0 Pioneers take part in the annual Pink Arrow game at Lowell. Forest Hills Northern opens OK White action hosting Northview.
