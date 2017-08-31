WZZM
East Grand Rapids pulls away to beat Forest Hills Northern

Roger Lenneman, WZZM 11:42 PM. EDT August 31, 2017

East Grand Rapids jumped out to an early lead to beat Forest Hills Northern Thursday Night. Connor Davis opened the scoring with a 35 yard run. Quarterback Mike Malewitz 45 yard scoring run made it 14-0 in the first quarter.

The Huskies went to the air to cut the lead to seven as Xavier Webster found Will Hawkins for a score. They cut the deficit to 24-20 in the third quarter on a Webster to Ian Rampersad score.

The Pioneers pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 38-20. 

Malewitz lead East Grand Rapids with two rushing scores and a toucdown pass to Connor Davis. Davis also had a touchdown run.

Will Hawkins caught two touchdown passes for Forest Hills Northern.

Next week the 2-0 Pioneers take part in the annual Pink Arrow game at Lowell. Forest Hills Northern opens OK White action hosting Northview.
 

