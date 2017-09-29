East Grand Rapids sails past Grand Rapids Christian

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It didn't take long for East Grand Rapids Pioneers to get points on the board against Grand Rapids Christian Friday night. East Grand Rapids senior Connor Davis returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

The Egles would answer with 6:30 left in the first quarter, when Quarterback Issac Dykema connects with junior James Patrick to tie the game 7-7.

In the second quarter, the Pioneers retake the lead 14-7, when Quarterback Michael Malewitz usually known for his arm runs it in.



The Pioneers extended the lead in the third on a 10 yard Connor Davis run. His second touchdown of the night, Pioneers lead 21-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Connor Davis put the game away in the last two minutes with his third touchdown ruh of the night.

The Pioneers beat the Eagles 28 to 7.

© 2017 WZZM-TV