Michael Malewitz threw for one touchdown and ran for another in leading East Grand Rapids to a 13-7 win over South Christian at Memorial Field Friday night.

Malewitz's touchdown run gave the Pioneers a 13-0 lead in the third quarter. The Sailors could only manage a late fourth quarter touchdown.

EGR finishes the regular season at 9-0. South Christian finishes 7-2.

