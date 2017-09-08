Falcons soar past Eagles in OK Red clash

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - Last year was definitely a disappointment for the East Kentwood Falcons, 4-5 finish left a very talented team wondering what went wrong.

So far this year they have figured it out and have two decisive victories to start the season.

Game 3 gets them into league play against Hudsonville.

The Eagles start at 1-1 and want to get on a good start in the OK Red.

East Kentwood lead 16-7 after the first half and the Eagles defense came out stifling and cut the deficit to 16-10 going into the fourth.

The Eagles took the one point lead on a fourth down throwback pass before the Falcons struck again with a deep pass to take the lead for good.

Falcons beat the Eagles 24-17.

© 2017 WZZM-TV