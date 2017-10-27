FHC rolls over Mattawan, 40-14

Forest Hills Central overwhelmed Mattawan from the start, cruising to a 40-14 win in their playoff opener.

Rangers quarterback Luke Majick threw a pair of TD passes in the first quarter, one to Tate Hallock and the other to Bryce Clay as the Rangers led 13-0 after the first quarter.

A Majick 27-yard TD run to start the 2nd quarter extended the Ranger lead to 20 to nothing and effectively ended the game as Forest Hills Central went on to score 40 unanswered points.

Majick finished the day with three passing touchdowns and two scores on the ground.

© 2017 WZZM-TV