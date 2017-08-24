FHC shuts out Jenison in opener

During training camp, Forest Hills Central was eager to let the rest of West Michigan in on their little secret: They're not the same team they were a year ago and they're more talented than some might realize.

The Rangers finished 9-3 a year ago, their best season since 1995. But despite graduating numerous starters, this years Rangers squad might be deeper across the board.

FHC led 14-0 at the half over Jenison Thursday night before going on to win 41-0. The Rangers were led by senior Bryce Clay who set the two in the first half with a pair of interceptions, returning the second 100 yards for a touchdown.

Clay added an 80-yard rushing touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, then scored on a punt return as well as the Rangers dominated all three phases of the game.

