ADA, MICH - With the resurgence of Forest Hills Central, the rivalry between the Rangers and the Lowell Red Arrows has been a fun one.

Last year's game, the Arrows fell behind by three scorers before storming back to win by 4.

This year, the Rangers kept the Red Arrows down and took control of the WHite with a 35-6 win.

