Five-star DT Aubrey Solomon picks Michigan over Alabama

Aubrey Solomon is a four-star defensive tackle from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County. (Photo: Courtesy of Lee County High)

Seven months ago, Aubrey Solomon announced that he will be a Wolverine.

Today, he said that again, this time in front of a national television audience, capping one of the more unusual recruitments in recent memory.

"It's a weight lifted off my shoulders, it's real good," he said on ESPNU. "The way they talked to me, they didn't talk to me like I was a piece, they talked to me like I was truly family, so that really brought me in."

Offering his pledge at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Ga., the nation's No. 25 overall player and No. 2-rated defensive tackle gave Michigan's 2017 class a big boost, pushing it to 28 players.

The 6-foot-3, 288-pounder is the second-highest-ranked player in U-M's 2017 class, trailing only receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. But while Peoples-Jones was an expected commit from Detroit Cass Tech, Solomon was anything but. Not only is he from Georgia, where the Bulldogs are one of three teams ahead of U-M in the class rankings, choosing Michigan meant saying no to recruiting behemoth Alabama. Dominant defensive tackles rarely leave the South -- and rarely turn down Nick Saban.

So symbolically, landing Solomon was Jim Harbaugh's statement that U-M can compete with anyone at any position.

"Basically he told me if I work hard, if I'm dedicated to it like I was in high school, I can have a starting spot or get good rotation (snaps), so I know I work hard and that really drove me," he said on ESPNU.

Like most high-value targets, Harbaugh's staff identified Solomon early. U-M held a satellite camp at his school in June, and Solomon and junior teammate Otis Reese visited U-M later that month. Both verbally committed to the Wolverines. Solomon's decision was surprising because it came so early in the process.

Then in mid-August, he decommitted. He wrote that he made the decision without his mother's input, but he also shared another reason with a Georgia recruiting reporter: Michigan had thanked him for coming to its August recruiting BBQ, even though he did not attend.

Distanced from U-M, he began talking to other schools. But the Wolverines stayed on him and even got him on campus for an official visit Nov. 5.

But then he went to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and was caught saying, '(Expletive) Michigan,' on a live video. A week or so later, he named Alabama his leader.

Solomon apologized, then had the U-M coaches down to Leesburg for a home visit in mid-January, and Harbaugh made it memorable. Bringing his own daughter Addison, in addition to assistant coaches Chris Partridge and Don Brown, Harbaugh spent the day go-karting and bowling with Solomon's family.

His ultimate decision was still uncertain among even the most clued-in recruiting experts Tuesday night. U-M could offer immediate playing time with only two scholarship defensive tackles with game experience -- senior Maurice Hurst and redshirt junior Bryan Mone.

And on Tuesday night, Alabama landed the No. 7 defensive tackle and No. 99 overall player, Phidarian Mathis.

Landing Solomon continued Harbaugh's impressive closing ability at Michigan with Signing Day pledges. In his first year, four-star tight end/defensive end Tyrone Wheatley Jr. chose the Wolverines, last year No. 1 overall defensive end Rashan Gary and four-star tight end Devin Asiasi chose Michigan and now Solomon this year, all on Signing Day.

