Fugate scores three times as Grand Rapids Catholic Central wins big

Nolan Fugate breaks free for one of his three first half touchdowns against Sparta

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Nolan Fugate rushed for three first half touchdowns as Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Sparta 35-6 Friday night.

Quarterback Jack Bowen opened the scoring for the Cougars with a three yard keeper to make it seven nothing after one.

Fugate who also had 148 yards rushing in the game scored three times in the second quarter on runs of 33, 26, and 1 yard as Catholic Central built a 28-0 halftime lead.

Erik Grabow wrapped up the scoring for GRCC with a 10 yard run in the third quarter. Sparta avoided the shutout with a Grant Kelley's touchdown run.

Bowen finished with 210 yards passing for the Cougars.

The defending Division 4 state champions stayed unbeaten with a 6-0 record, they host Comstock Park next week.

The Spartans fall to 4-2 and are home next Friday against West Catholic.

