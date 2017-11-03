Fugate's six scores leads Grand Rapids Catholic Central to District title

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Nolan Fugate's six touchdowns lead Grand Rapids Catholic Central to a 45-34 win over Kelloggsville Friday night,.

The Cougars scored the first 21 points of the game as Fugate scored three times in the first quarter.

The Rockets ended the half with a flurry scoring 22 points over the final eight minutes to take a 22-21 lead into the locker room. Jaevion Willis scored twice in that span.

Kelloggsville extended the lead to 28-21 on Alex Guzman's touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Cougars were able to regain their footing thanks to the hands and feet of Fugate. His 42 yard touchdown catch tied the game at 28, then his fourth touchdown run gave GRCC the lead for good.

The Cougars improve to 11-0 on the year, they advance to the Regional title game next week where they host Belding. Kelloggsville ends the year at 10-1.

