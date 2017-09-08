Godwin trounces Calvin in front of packed home crowd

The Godwin Heights Wolverines get ready for their game against Calvin Christian on Friday, Sept. 8.

WYOMING, MICH. - Godwin Heights is certainly one of the favorites to win the OK Silver this year. And their 2017 campaign is off to an even better start after they thumped Calvin Christian 57-8.

Even before the game, the stadium was bumping. There were kids games set up, along with bouncy houses. It really was a community-wide event with a homecoming type feel.

And the crowd that packed the home side of the field got to witness quite a treat. It all started with Jamar Bennett's two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Those touchdowns, along with a safety, and a long touchdown pass from Suriya Davenport to De'Amontae Clark, gave the Wolverines a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Calvin Christian will play NorthPointe Christian next week while Godwin has a date with Hopkins.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV