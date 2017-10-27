GOTW: East Grand Rapids falls to Cedar Springs in playoff bout

(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

Our game of the week for the first round of the playoffs pitted the Pioneers of East Grand Rapids against the Redhawks of Cedar Springs.

It was match that was down that was close until the end. Cedar Springs would pull off the upset beating out East 41 to 40.

Upset in East GR. Cedar Springs 41-East 40 #13OYSL — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 28, 2017

East TD but the 2 point conversion fails. They trail Cedar Springs 41-40 with 7:18 left in the 4th #13OYSL — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 28, 2017

Halftime Score: Cedar Springs 33 East GR 28 #13OYSL — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 28, 2017

Just under 80 minutes away from the start of HS Playoff football. East GR hosting Cedar Springs in our game of the week @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/pn4ktJLIBh — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 27, 2017

Cedar Springs strikes first, they lead 8-0 over East GR #13oysl — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 27, 2017

© 2017 WZZM-TV