GR Christian pulls away, beats South Christian

Grand Rapids Christian's players huddle up during a 33-12 win over rivals South Christian. (Photo: Matt Gard)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It was close for most of the game, but Grand Rapids Christian found a way to beat South Christian in the latest installment of a decades-old rivalry, on Sept. 15.

The Sailors trailed 16-6 at halftime, but cut the lead on the first drive of the third when Luke Schrotenboer called his own number and scored a touchdown on a QB keeper.

Shortly after that, GR Christian's James Patrick caught a short pass from Isaac Dykema and beat many Sailor defenders on his way to a huge touchdown. The Eagles led 23-12 at that point.

He's got his game face on. James Patrick TD catch gives @grceagles a 23-12 lead over @sailorsports. 4 left in 3rd @13OYSL #13oysl pic.twitter.com/Yk4G06DXr0 — Matt Gard (@mgard_wzzm13) September 16, 2017

Sage Serbenta was the straw that broke the camel's back. He intercepted a Schrotenboer pass and returned it more than 80 yards for a touchdown.

Grand Rapids Christian won 33-12.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV