Grand Rapids Catholic Central uses stingy D to improve to 2-0

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Catholic Central used a sting defense to shut down Detroit Loyola Thursday night. The Cougars built a 22-0 lead before Loyala scored late to make the final 22-8.
Catholic Central scored on a 25 yard scoring pass from Jack Bowen to Nate Trudeau and a 25 yard field goal from Alec Windon for a 10-0 halftime lead.
The lead grew quickly in the second half as Eric Grabow returned the kickoff 78 yards for a score.
Catholic Central is now 2-0, next week they open OK Blue play at home against Allendale.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
