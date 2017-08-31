Grand Rapids Catholic Central uses stingy D to improve to 2-0

(Photo: Lenneman, Roger)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Catholic Central used a sting defense to shut down Detroit Loyola Thursday night. The Cougars built a 22-0 lead before Loyala scored late to make the final 22-8.

Catholic Central scored on a 25 yard scoring pass from Jack Bowen to Nate Trudeau and a 25 yard field goal from Alec Windon for a 10-0 halftime lead.

The lead grew quickly in the second half as Eric Grabow returned the kickoff 78 yards for a score.

Catholic Central is now 2-0, next week they open OK Blue play at home against Allendale.

