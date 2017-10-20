Grand Rapids Catholic Central wins OK Blue Championship

COOPERSVILLE, MICH. - Grand Rapids Catholic Central claimed the outright OK Blue title on Friday night with a 52-23 win over Coopersville.

The two teams battle to a seven all tie after one quarter before the Cougars took control. Nolan Fugate sparked the Cougars offense wit ha 56 yard burst to make it 14-10. GRCC extended the lead to 24-10 at the half.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter before Catholic Central put the game away with two fourth quarter scores.

GRCC is now 9-0 on the year and 6-0 in the OK Blue, Coopersville finishes the regular season 6-3 and 3-3.

