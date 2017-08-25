Grand Rapids Catholic Central wins rematch of state title game

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Last November Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Detroit Country Day 10-7 for the Division 4 state title. Firday night the two teams met in Grand Rapids in their season openers.
The Cougars jumped out to a 6-0 lead on a pass from Jack Bowen to Nate Trudeau. A short scoring run by Bowen extended the lead to 13-0.
Bowen's touchdown pass Aidan Burns made it 20-0. Country Day was not able to get their offense going until late in the game when they avoided the shutout. The Cougars win the opener 20-7.
