Grand Rapids Catholic Central wins rematch of state title game

Aidan Burns hauls in a touchdown pass from Jack Bowen in Grand Rapids Catholic Centrals 20-7 win over Detroit Country Day

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Last November Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Detroit Country Day 10-7 for the Division 4 state title. Firday night the two teams met in Grand Rapids in their season openers.

The Cougars jumped out to a 6-0 lead on a pass from Jack Bowen to Nate Trudeau. A short scoring run by Bowen extended the lead to 13-0.

Bowen's touchdown pass Aidan Burns made it 20-0. Country Day was not able to get their offense going until late in the game when they avoided the shutout. The Cougars win the opener 20-7.

© 2017 WZZM-TV