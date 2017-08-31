Grand Rapids Christian holds on to beat Caledonia

CALEDONIA, MICH. - Grand Rapids Christian used a strong performance from Quarterback Isaac Dykema to hold off Caledonia 42-34 on Thursday night.

Christian scored the first 28 points of the game to build a 35-7 halftime lead. The Scots scored the first 20 points of the second half to make it 35-27 after three quarters.

Dykema led the Eagles throwing for 350 yards and four touchdown passes to James Patrick. Caleb Bronkema led Caledonia with 281 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 with the win. Next week they host Wyoming to open OK Gold play. Caledonia falls to 1-1 they start OK Red action next week at West Ottawa.

