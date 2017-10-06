Grand Rapids Christian rebounds with a big win over Forest Hills Eastern

FOREST HILLS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Christian Eagles rebounded from their first loss of the year in a big way on Friday night, beating Forest Hills Eastern 45-20.

The Eagles clinched a spot in the playoffs improving their record to 6-1 on the year and 3-1 in the OK Gold, they are one game behind East Grand Rapids. Next week they host Wayland.

Forest Hills Eastern falls to 3-4 on the year 2-2 in the OK Gold. Next week they look to keep their playoff hopes a live when they visit East Grand Rapids.

