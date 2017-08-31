Grandville gets blanked by De La Salle

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Warren De La Salle is from the east side of the state but they so far are playing a West Michigan schedule.

Lost to Lowell in Detroit 36-6 last week, head to Grandville this week, where the Bulldogs are coming off a huge win over Holt.

But it was the Pilots who attacked early and often.

Up 17-0 at the half, they went on to snuff out the Bulldog offense and score two more times to win it 31-0.

© 2017 WZZM-TV