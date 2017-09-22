WZZM
Grandville takes control in OK-Red with win

Highlights from Grandville vs. East Kentwood

Eric Lloyd, WZZM 12:26 AM. EDT September 23, 2017

KENTWOOD, MICH. - In a battle for OK-Red superiority, Grandville used their run game to wear down East Kentwood Friday night, winning 28-14.

The Bulldogs rushed for 377 yards compared to the Falcons' 77 yards on the ground.

 

