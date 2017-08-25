Grant wins battle of the Tigers over Shelby

SHELBY, MICH. - The Grant Tigers had little trouble defeating Shelby on the road Friday night.

Grant took a 21-0 lead into the half, then added to it with a long touchdown run from Jared Evans, On the next Grant possession, T.J. Railing took a short pass 65 yards for a score. Grant went on to a 40-0 win,.

Next week, Grant will host Big Rapids. Shelby will host Montague,

© 2017 WZZM-TV