Hamilton spoils Sparta's finale, keeps Spartans out of playoffs

Trenton Lane takes a break after scoring a touchdown in a 27-21 win over Sparta on Oct. 21. (Photo: Matt Gard)

SPARTA, MICH. - It was the end of an era for Sparta Spartans football. The team is getting a brand new facility next year and so Friday, Oct. 20 was the last night the team would play at Spartan Field.

It didn't go the way they planned. The game was a back and fourth affair through the first half with Jakel Davis and Trenton Lane trading touchdowns. Sparta took a 14-13 lead into the half.

But Hamilton would come back in the second half and score a big win, 27-21. It was Hamilton's first win of the year. And it will keep Sparta out of the playoffs. The Spartans finish the year 4-5.

