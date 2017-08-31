Holland Christian hangs on to beat Forest Hills Eastern

HOLLAND, MICH. - Holland Christian's offense exploded for 36 points in the first half against Forest Hills Eastern Thursday night.

Quarterback Wilson Wirebaugh lead the charge with five touchdown passes, three to Brady Howe and two to Will Van Wieren.

Even though they were trailing 36-13 at the half the Hawks were able to fight back into the game. The lead shrunk to 36-38 on a Logan Hamilton scoring run and a Bennett Van Solkema touchdown pass to Brady Doyle.

Wirebaugh put the game away with fourth quarter touchdown run as the Maroons hung on 43-35.

