Holland opens season with 28 to six road win

WYOMING, MICH. - The Holland Dutch used a stingy defense and some late scoring to ruin the debut of new Wyoming Wolves head coach Irv Sigler III.

After a scoreless first quarter Holland's Corbin Choummanivong jump on a Wyoming fumble.  That set up Quarterback Isaac Cassel's one yard scoring run for a six nothing halftime lead.  

The only scoring in the third quarter came after Wyoming forced a Holland fumble that was recovered by Shaun DeWent.  That set up Donnie Buentello's five yard run that tied the game at six.

Holland's defense came up big on a fake punt early in the fourth quarter. Gabe Brockington's five yard score gave Holland the lead for good, they added two late scores to make the final 28 to 6.

