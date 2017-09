Holland was relentless on defense and efficient on offense in the first half Friday night, taking a 52-0 lead over Ottawa Hills before going on to win 58-6.

Holland begins the season 2-0 for the first time since 2011, when the team won a school record nine games.

Dutch junior Donovan Webb rushed 15 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

