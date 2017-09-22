Holland runs all over Hamilton in OK Green showdown

Holland football players get a pep talk from their coach on Friday, Sept. 22 during a 52-19 win over Hamilton. (Photo: Matt Gard)

HAMILTON, MICH. - The Holland Dutch are 4-1 for the first time since 2011 after a big win over Hamilton Friday, Sept. 22.

Calvin Tinney had a big night hauling in a couple of great catches before getting stopped at the one yard line each time. Not to worry, though. Calvin's buddies Donavan Webb and Isaac Cassell ended up putting the ball in the end zone.

Gabe Brockton put up a third touchdown as Holland took a 20-6 lead in the 2nd quarter. They went on to win 52-19.

Holland will face Zeeland West next week and the Hawkeyes hope to score their first win of the year when they play Byron Center.

Calvin Tinney has had a couple SICK catches. @HHSDutchSports now lead @HCSHawkeyes 20-6, 10:39 in 2nd pic.twitter.com/9uBW73uznz — Matt Gard (@mgard_wzzm13) September 23, 2017

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV