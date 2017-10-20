Holland uses big first half to secure playoff bid

HOLLAND, MICH - Holland High School is going back to the MHSAA football playoffs for the first time since 2011 and third time in school history.

The Dutch used a big first half to beat Holland Christian 46-14. Holland scored 16 points in each of the first two quarters for a 32-0 halftime lead.

The Dutch cruised in the second half to improve to 6-3 and 4-2 in the OK Green. Holland Christian finishes the year 3-6 and 1-5.

