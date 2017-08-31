Hudsonville edges Holt in defensive struggle

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - In a defensive struggle, the Hudsonville Eagles topped the Holt Rams, 7-3 Friday night at Eagle Stadium.

Leading 7-0 in the 3rd quarter, Holt's Troy Jordan broke free from what appeared to be a touchdown. But the Eagles Ian Smith made a shoestring tackle at the five. The Rams could only manage a field goal for the final points of the game.

Hudsonville is now 1-1 and will host East Kentwood next week.

