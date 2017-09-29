Jenison pulls off a victory over Reeths Puffer

Jenison's Kyle Knott scoring a touchdown on the Wildcats opening drive against Reeths Puffer.

JENISON, MICH - Reeths Puffer and Jenison were both 3-2 entering their matchup today. The Rockets already has Muskegon and Mona Shores out of the way, so the path to six wins is manageable. The Wildcats road to six wins is tougher with games left against Muskegon and OK Red leader West Ottawa.

Kyle Nott from Jenison opened the scoring with an 80 yard run as the Wildcats took a 6-0 lead. The Rockets answered on a 15 yard scoring pass from Logan Hekkema to Carter Fultion makin g it 7-6 after one.

Reeths-Puffer made it 10-6 at the half on a 29 yard field goal from Zack Vazndersleet.

The Jenison defense shutout the Rockets in the second half. Ray Russo's 27 yard touchdown run gave Jenison the lead for good. Benny Dieterle put the game away with a five yard score in the fourth quarter making the final 20-10.

The Rockets have a non-conference game coming up against Middleville, while Jenison takes on Fruitport next week.

© 2017 WZZM-TV