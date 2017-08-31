WZZM
Kelloggsville finishes strong over Lakeview, 56-21

Lakeview @Kelloggsville

Jamal Spencer, WZZM 1:00 AM. EDT September 01, 2017

An interception, a 20-yard punt returned for a touchdown and a fumble on the three yard line. 

Mistakes like that can kill a team but Wyoming Kelloggsville was strong enough to overcome, beating Lakeview 56-21.

 

