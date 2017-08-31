Close Kelloggsville finishes strong over Lakeview, 56-21 Lakeview @Kelloggsville Jamal Spencer, WZZM 1:00 AM. EDT September 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST An interception, a 20-yard punt returned for a touchdown and a fumble on the three yard line. Mistakes like that can kill a team but Wyoming Kelloggsville was strong enough to overcome, beating Lakeview 56-21. © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp More Stories Harvey's aftermath: Thursday blog Aug 31, 2017, 1:36 a.m. ‘Something out of a horror film,' says man who had… Aug 31, 2017, 7:12 p.m. Talks end between Muskegon and union for firefighters Aug 31, 2017, 6:34 p.m.
