Kelloggsville stayed perfect on the season with a 36-21 win over NorthPointe Christian.

The Rockets added to a 27-14 halftime lead with a third quarter touchdown run from David Jackson. Demarion Smith and Jaevion Willis added interceptions to help the Rockets seal the win.

Kelloggsville can clinch the O-K Silver title next week with a win over Belding.

