WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Kent City shuts out Morley Stanwood in battle of 5-0 teams

Highlights from Kent City vs. Morley-Stanwood

WZZM 12:15 AM. EDT September 30, 2017

KENT CITY, MICH. - In front a raucous homecoming crowd, Kent City dominated Morley Stanwood in a 28-0 win.

John Meek opened the scoring with a touchdown pass to Cody Bowers. Giovanni Weeks followed in the second quarter with a 65-yard touchdown run, and the Eagles coasted from there.

Kent City clinches a playoff spot with the win. The Eagles now have the top spot in the CSAA-Silver.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories