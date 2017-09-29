Kent City shuts out Morley Stanwood in battle of 5-0 teams

KENT CITY, MICH. - In front a raucous homecoming crowd, Kent City dominated Morley Stanwood in a 28-0 win.

John Meek opened the scoring with a touchdown pass to Cody Bowers. Giovanni Weeks followed in the second quarter with a 65-yard touchdown run, and the Eagles coasted from there.

Kent City clinches a playoff spot with the win. The Eagles now have the top spot in the CSAA-Silver.

