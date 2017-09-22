Kent City stays unbeaten with big win

KENT CITY, MICH. - The Kent City Eagles are 5-0 for the first time since 1981 after beating Lakeview Friday night.

The Eagles took a 28-14 lead at the half, on scores from Evan Jones, John Meeks and Luke Chipman.

They extended the lead to 42-14 in the third quarter, cruising to a 49-23 win.

The 5-0 Eagles now brace for a Central State Activities Association showdown with Morley Stanwood next week, both teams enter the game unbeaten on the year.

Lakeview falls to 2-3 on the yar and 1-2 in conference, they take on Hesperia next week.

© 2017 WZZM-TV