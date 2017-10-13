Laser focused Rangers win OK White outright

Luke Majick on the sidelines after scoring a rushing touchdown in a 35-20 win over Cedar Springs on Friday, Oct. 13. (Photo: Matt Gard)

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - Through three quarters, it was an amazing football game between maybe the two best teams in the OK White.

When the fourth quarter started, Forest Hills Central had just taken a 21-20 lead over Cedar Springs. But before long, the Rangers would leave the Red Hawks in the dust.

Got a good one at Cedar Springs. FHC leads 21-20 at start of 4th. @13OYSL #13oysl pic.twitter.com/DGSKDVxCCh — Matt Gard (@mgard_wzzm13) October 14, 2017

Luke Majick chucked one up into the end zone and Jase Thornton was there to make an amazing catch to put FHC up 28-20.

And just for good measure, Majick would elude Cedar defenders on a broken play, scoring to put the Rangers up by 15.

Kade Shomin would come down with an interception for the Rangers on the next drive. That's when the FHC students started chanting "I believe that we just won."



They were right. FHC took home the OK White crown with a 35-20 win. They can finish off the regular season with a perfect record if they beat Wayland next week.

Cedar Springs will play Ottawa Hills.

