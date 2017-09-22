Last second TD clinches win for GR Christian

GRAND RAPIDS - In a football game where the offenses were as hot as the weather, a contrast in football styles was featured.

The grind it out ground game of the Red Hawks against the fast paced air attack of the Eagles.

Grand Rapids Christian prevailed on a 46 yard touchdown pass from Isaac Dykema to Anthony Ladd with six second remaining on the clock to seal the 48-44 victory.

The Eagles amassed 545 yards of total offense, 382 coming through the air.

While the Red Hawks totaled 432 yards, 407 coming on the ground.

The Eagles were led offensively by Dykema who was 21-32 for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

Leading the receiving core tonight was Seth Milner with six catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns and Anthony Ladd with 5 catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, the Eagles were led by Tre Vallar who tallied 15 tackles.

Ladd added 11 of his own.

The victory moves the Eagles to 5-0 on the season.

The Eagles continue their home stand next Friday with a key OK Gold match up with their cross town rivals East Grand Rapids at 7pm.

Summary courtesy of the Grand Rapids Christian Athletics.

