Late interception leads Kelloggsville past Godwin Heights

WYOMING, MICH. - Wyoming Kelloggsville used a late interception to beat Godwin Heights 21-20 on Friday night.

The Wolverines started the scoring early as Susu Davenport and Kalen Brown connected for a touchdown pass just 11 seconds into the game.

Kelloggsville cut the lead to 7-2 as two Rockets tackled Demonte Clark in the end zone. The Rockets would take a 9-7 on a touchdown run from Thomas Griggs.

Godwin Heights would take the lead back in the third quarter on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Spencer Berry.

The see saw battle continued as Alex Guzman connected on a touchdown pass to Tight end Josh Van Dalsen to give the Rockets a 15-14 lead.

Godwin Heights would regain the lead on a 2 yard keeper Davenport to make it 20-15.

Guzman put Kelloggsville back on top with 3:40 left in the game on a punishing 25 yard touchdown run to make it 21-20.

The Wolverines would have one last chance driving to the Kelloggsville 3 yard line with 14 seconds left. A bad snap forced Davenport to rush his throw but Javeon Willis intercepted the pass clinching the win for the Rockets.

Kelloggsville stays unbeaten at 6-0, next week they travel to NorthPointe Christian. Godwin Heights falls to 5-1, next week they visit Belding.

