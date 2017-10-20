Late score leads Caledonia past East Kentwood

KENTWOOD, MICH. - A six yard touchdown pass from Caleb Bronkema to to Derek Wilt with 13 seconds left in the game Friday night lifted Caledonia past East Kentwood, 41-38.

Kyle Dent and Stephan Bracey teamed up for two scoring passes for East Kentwood as the Falcons took a 16-14 lead into the half. Austin Fedewa had two touchdown runs in the first half to keep the game close.

Brock Schrader scored twice in the third quarter for the Scots as they took a 28-24 lead heading into the fourth. Fedewa's third score of the game extended the lead to 34-24 in the fourth. Kionte Blakely's 19 yard run cut the lead to 34-31 midway through the fourth.

East Kentwood grabbed the lead with 1:46 left in the game on Bracey's third touchdown catch.

Bronkema lead Caledonia with 161 yards rushing and 64 passing. East Kentwood was lead by Jer-Waun Kirkland's 110 yards rushing and Kyle Dent's 180 yards passing.

Caledonia ends the year at 4-5, while East Kentwood still has hoped for a playoff spot with a 5-4 record, both teams finish 2-4 in the OK Red.

