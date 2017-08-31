Late stop keys Coopersvilel comeback win

(Photo: Lenneman, Roger)

COOPERVILLE, MICH. - A key fourth down stop allowed Coopersville to come back to beat Hamilton 35-31 Thursday night.

Hamilton was at the six yard line going in when the Bronco D stuffed Hamilton's fourth down try. Coopersville was able to take advantage seven plays later when Riley Johnson and Cayden Schneider connected on a 72-yard pass play to take the lead.

Two scoring runs gave Hamilton a 14-7 lead after one quarter. The game stayed close after that with Hamilton maintaining a 17-14 lead at the halfd and a 24-21 lead after three.

The 2-0 Broncos open OK Blue Conference play next week at Comstock Park. The Hawkeyes fell to 0-2 and open OK Green action at Zeeland East next week.

