Late stop keys Coopersvilel comeback win

Hamilton @ Coopersville

Roger Lenneman, WZZM 1:51 AM. EDT September 01, 2017

COOPERVILLE, MICH. - A key fourth down stop allowed Coopersville to come back to beat Hamilton 35-31 Thursday night. 

Hamilton was at the six yard line going in when the Bronco D stuffed Hamilton's fourth down try. Coopersville was able to take advantage seven plays later when Riley Johnson and Cayden Schneider connected on a 72-yard pass play to take the lead.

Two scoring runs gave Hamilton a 14-7 lead after one quarter. The game stayed close after that with Hamilton maintaining a 17-14 lead at the halfd and a 24-21 lead after three.

The 2-0 Broncos open OK Blue Conference play next week at Comstock Park. The Hawkeyes fell to 0-2 and open OK Green action at Zeeland East next week.

 

