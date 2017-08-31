Late touchdown lifts Forest Hills Central over West Ottawa

A last minute touchdown for helped Forest Hills Central improve to 2-0 on the season and beat West Ottawa.

The two teams were evenly matched throughout the night. The biggest lead of the night was seven points.

West Ottawa struck first on a touchdown run by Isaac Van Dyke for a 6-0 lead. The Rangers tied the game at 6 in the second quarter on a Jace Thornton run.

The score would stay that way until the second half.

A Seankesse Townsend touchdown run gave the Panthers a 27-23 lead with less than three minutes to go. With 32 seconds left Jace Thornton found Tate Hallock for the winning touchdown.

Forest Hills Central opens OK White play next week when Ottawa Hills visits. West Ottawa(1-1) opens OK Red play next week at home against Caledonia.

