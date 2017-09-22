Lots of pushups: Zeeland East thumps Holland Christian

Zeeland East cheerleaders do push-ups during a 50-12 trouncing of Holland Christian. (Photo: Matt Gard)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Zeeland East has started the season with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2013.

The Chix had no trouble with Holland Christian Friday, Sept. 22. It was a Tulip City sweep for Zeeland East after they knocked off previously undefeated Holland last week.

East quarterback Keegan Ensing scored his three touchdowns in the first half. He'll be receiving a plaque from us, as he was our Mercy Health 13 On Your Sidelines MVP for week 4.

Josh Fusco added two touchdowns for the Chix. They'll face Fruitport in non-conference action next week.

Meanwhile, Holland Christian falls to 2-3 on the year. They'll take on Unity Christian next week.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

